Trump and Musk Disrupt Bipartisan Efforts to Prevent Government Shutdown

President-elect Donald Trump urged Congress to reject a stopgap funding bill, pushing instead for increased borrowing authority and limiting legislation to necessary spending. His involvement, along with ally Elon Musk's, challenges bipartisan efforts to prevent a government shutdown, risking significant service disruptions ahead of the holiday season.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-12-2024 06:23 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 06:23 IST
President-elect Donald Trump has thrown a wrench into bipartisan congressional efforts aimed at avoiding a government shutdown by urging Republicans to reject a temporary funding bill. Trump called for a focus on increasing the government's borrowing authority while eliminating elements backed by Democrats.

Trump's intervention, made via social media, comes more than a month before his inauguration, complicating efforts to maintain government operations. He warned Republicans supporting the current bill that they might face challenges in reelection. The move has raised concerns about a potential shutdown impacting major government services.

Joining Trump, entrepreneur Elon Musk has also called for opposition to the bill, which has been criticized for excessive spending and unrelated provisions. The impasse continues as Congress remains divided on resolving the looming funding crisis before the weekend deadline.

