Uniting for Clean Air: A Bipartisan Push to Tackle India's Pollution Crisis

In a powerful display of bipartisan concern, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi applauded Rahul Gandhi's insistence on addressing air pollution in Parliament, urging lawmakers to prioritize solutions over politics as Delhi's air quality continues to deteriorate.

Reflecting on the urgency of the situation, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra emphasized the need for a coordinated national response to the worsening crisis. She echoed sentiments for a comprehensive action plan, stressing its importance in public policy discussions.

Highlighting long-term health risks, Rahul Gandhi addressed the Lok Sabha, stressing the detrimental impact of air pollution on millions, especially children. He urged political unity, noting the non-ideological nature of the crisis, as the government expressed willingness to engage in meaningful debate and formulate effective strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)