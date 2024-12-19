Parliament Chaos: Allegations Fly as MPs Clash Over Ambedkar

A tumultuous clash unfolded in the Indian Parliament premises as opposition and NDA MPs went head-to-head over an alleged insult to B R Ambedkar. The altercation resulted in former minister Pratap Chandra Sarangi of the BJP suffering injuries, prompting accusations against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of aggressive behavior.

The conflict intensified when members of the INDIA bloc insisted on passing through the protesting BJP MPs at the Makar Dwar entrance, disregarding available space on one side. The 69-year-old Sarangi, representing BJP from Balasore, Odisha, sustained injuries to his forehead during the skirmish.

Amidst the chaos, Union Ministers visited Sarangi in the hospital, signaling possible repercussions following an official examination of his injuries. Meanwhile, Congress officials lodged a complaint, alleging improper conduct by BJP MPs. Both parliamentary houses were adjourned as protests demanded apologies over remarks concerning Ambedkar, further heating the political atmosphere.

(With inputs from agencies.)