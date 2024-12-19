Parliament Protest Erupts Over Ambedkar Insult Allegations
A clash between opposition and NDA MPs in Parliament led to injuries and accusations of assault involving Rahul Gandhi. Protests erupted over alleged insults to B R Ambedkar, with both sides demanding apologies. The incident resulted in Parliament adjournments and calls for inquiries.
A heated confrontation between opposition and NDA MPs erupted in the Parliament, leading to injuries, including former minister Pratap Chandra Sarangi, and accusations of misconduct against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.
The altercation was sparked by the opposition's protest over remarks made by Home Minister Amit Shah regarding B R Ambedkar, prompting heated exchanges and adjournments in both parliamentary houses.
Calls for inquiries into the incident have been made, as both sides hurled accusations and demanded apologies, further escalating tensions within the country's political landscape.
