DMK's Statewide Protest Against Union Minister
Tamil Nadu's DMK conducted statewide protests against Union Home Minister Amit Shah over his remarks on Ambedkar. The party demands PM Narendra Modi remove Shah from the Cabinet for six months. DMK's ally, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi, also joined the protests.
Tamil Nadu's ruling party, the DMK, organized protests statewide on Thursday in opposition to Union Home Minister Amit Shah's remarks on Ambedkar. The party has called for Prime Minister Narendra Modi to remove Shah from his Cabinet position for at least six months.
Speaking to reporters, DMK's organization secretary, R S Bharati, demanded an apology from Shah. He asserted that PM Modi should demonstrate faith in democracy by temporarily withdrawing Shah from the union cabinet.
Throughout the state, DMK members and their ally Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi rallied, holding portraits of Ambedkar and urging Shah's resignation from his ministerial post.
