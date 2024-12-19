DMK's Statewide Protest Against Union Minister

Tamil Nadu's ruling party, the DMK, organized protests statewide on Thursday in opposition to Union Home Minister Amit Shah's remarks on Ambedkar. The party has called for Prime Minister Narendra Modi to remove Shah from his Cabinet position for at least six months.

Speaking to reporters, DMK's organization secretary, R S Bharati, demanded an apology from Shah. He asserted that PM Modi should demonstrate faith in democracy by temporarily withdrawing Shah from the union cabinet.

Throughout the state, DMK members and their ally Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi rallied, holding portraits of Ambedkar and urging Shah's resignation from his ministerial post.

