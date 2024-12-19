Left Menu

Akhilesh Yadav's Bold Rebuke: Defending Ambedkar's Legacy

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav criticizes the BJP, claiming the party harbors animosity toward B R Ambedkar and the Constitution. This accusation follows a political controversy involving Amit Shah's comments, which led to opposition demands for his removal. Yadav highlights the Constitution's role against exploitation and dominance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 19-12-2024 14:49 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 14:30 IST
Akhilesh Yadav's Bold Rebuke: Defending Ambedkar's Legacy
Akhilesh Yadav Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

Akhilesh Yadav, president of the Samajwadi Party, launched a fierce attack on the BJP, accusing them of holding animosity towards B R Ambedkar and the Constitution he helped create. This claim has escalated political tensions following controversial comments by Amit Shah.

Amid a political uproar, opposition parties have demanded action against Shah, including calls for his removal, while BJP leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, defended him, asserting Shah unveiled Congress' supposed 'anti-Ambedkar' stance. During a Rajya Sabha debate, Shah had drawn criticism by accusing Congress of over-emphasizing Ambedkar's name.

Yadav, in a message on social media platform X, warned against those who harbor hatred leading the country, insisting that recent remarks not only insulted Ambedkar but also the fabric of the Constitution. Yadav urged citizens to reject BJP policies, emphasizing the Constitution's protective role against oppression. He has openly decried the BJP's perceived agenda as damaging and underscored his party's commitment to Ambedkar's legacy, encouraging public disapproval of BJP practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfolds

Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfold...

 Australia
2
Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

 Australia
3
Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

 United States
4
Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024