Akhilesh Yadav's Bold Rebuke: Defending Ambedkar's Legacy
Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav criticizes the BJP, claiming the party harbors animosity toward B R Ambedkar and the Constitution. This accusation follows a political controversy involving Amit Shah's comments, which led to opposition demands for his removal. Yadav highlights the Constitution's role against exploitation and dominance.
Akhilesh Yadav, president of the Samajwadi Party, launched a fierce attack on the BJP, accusing them of holding animosity towards B R Ambedkar and the Constitution he helped create. This claim has escalated political tensions following controversial comments by Amit Shah.
Amid a political uproar, opposition parties have demanded action against Shah, including calls for his removal, while BJP leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, defended him, asserting Shah unveiled Congress' supposed 'anti-Ambedkar' stance. During a Rajya Sabha debate, Shah had drawn criticism by accusing Congress of over-emphasizing Ambedkar's name.
Yadav, in a message on social media platform X, warned against those who harbor hatred leading the country, insisting that recent remarks not only insulted Ambedkar but also the fabric of the Constitution. Yadav urged citizens to reject BJP policies, emphasizing the Constitution's protective role against oppression. He has openly decried the BJP's perceived agenda as damaging and underscored his party's commitment to Ambedkar's legacy, encouraging public disapproval of BJP practices.
