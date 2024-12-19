Left Menu

Putin Addresses Concerns Over Russian Economic Stability Amid Inflation

Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed the state of the Russian economy, highlighting its stability yet acknowledging overheating and inflation concerns. He projected a 4% growth for the year but noted inflation as a key challenge, speaking during his annual news conference.

Updated: 19-12-2024 14:55 IST
  • Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin asserted that the Russian economy remains stable despite experiencing some signs of overheating that are contributing to high inflation.

During his annual news conference, Putin acknowledged the challenges of inflation, while expressing optimism that the economy might grow by 4% this year.

Even with growth projections being positive, Putin's statements underscore the pressing issue of inflation, signaling a need for economic vigilance.

