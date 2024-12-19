Putin Addresses Concerns Over Russian Economic Stability Amid Inflation
Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed the state of the Russian economy, highlighting its stability yet acknowledging overheating and inflation concerns. He projected a 4% growth for the year but noted inflation as a key challenge, speaking during his annual news conference.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 19-12-2024 14:55 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 14:55 IST
- Country:
- Russia
Russian President Vladimir Putin asserted that the Russian economy remains stable despite experiencing some signs of overheating that are contributing to high inflation.
During his annual news conference, Putin acknowledged the challenges of inflation, while expressing optimism that the economy might grow by 4% this year.
Even with growth projections being positive, Putin's statements underscore the pressing issue of inflation, signaling a need for economic vigilance.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
India's Services Sector Hits Record Employment Growth Amid Rising Costs
Sectoral Trends in Job Growth: Linking GDP and Employment in Emerging Markets
Suven Pharma Shines in Global Sustainable Growth Rankings
MUNPL Announces Rs 350 Crore Interim Dividend Amidst Strong Growth
Defence Gains and Services Growth Boost Market Amid Mixed Performance