Siddaramaiah Criticizes Shah for Remarks on Ambedkar

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has intensified his criticism against Union Minister Amit Shah following Shah's contentious comments on B R Ambedkar in Parliament.

Siddaramaiah boldly claimed in the Assembly that if not for Ambedkar's Constitution, Shah would have ended up as a 'ragpicker'. He further accused the Rajya Sabha Chairman of failing to suspend Shah, suggesting a lack of adherence to constitutional duties.

Shah, during a heated debate in the Rajya Sabha, remarked that repeatedly invoking Ambedkar's name has become fashionable and compared it to how obsessively mentioning a deity's name could ensure a heavenly afterlife.

(With inputs from agencies.)