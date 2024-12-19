Kejriwal Defends Ambedkar Amidst Controversy
Arvind Kejriwal, AAP national convenor, criticized Union Home Minister Amit Shah for his remarks about Ambedkar in Parliament, describing Ambedkar as 'the god of modern India'. The comments sparked controversy and opposition backlash. Kejriwal emphasized AAP's admiration for Ambedkar and their initiatives honoring him.
- Country:
- India
AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal has launched a scathing attack on Union Home Minister Amit Shah over his controversial remarks on Babasaheb Ambedkar in Parliament. Speaking at Bhagwan Valmiki Mandir, Kejriwal declared, ''Ambedkar is no less than the god of modern India'', urging people to choose between Baba Saheb and the BJP.
Kejriwal condemned the remarks, questioning the intention behind Shah's words, and noted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi also supported Shah's sentiments. The AAP leader underscored Ambedkar's significance, highlighting initiatives like the Jai Bhim Yojana and the mandatory display of Ambedkar and Bhagat Singh's portraits in government offices.
Shah's remarks were criticized as disrespectful by opposition parties, leading to a broader political clash. Shah, in a subsequent press conference, defended his statements, accusing the Congress of misrepresenting his comments regarding Ambedkar in the Rajya Sabha.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Arvind Kejriwal
- Amit Shah
- Ambedkar
- Parliament
- Controversy
- AAP
- India
- Politics
- Opposition
- Remarks
ALSO READ
Crisis in South Korea: Martial Law Sparks Controversy
Saluting the Guardians of Indian Seas: A Tribute on Navy Day
Pernod Ricard Executives Under Fire: Scandal Unveils Collusion and Legal Woes in India
Indian Army Unveils Wushu Sanda Arena to Inspire Manipur's Youth
Green Pitch Awaits as India and Australia Clash in Adelaide's Pink-Ball Test