Left Menu

Kejriwal Defends Ambedkar Amidst Controversy

Arvind Kejriwal, AAP national convenor, criticized Union Home Minister Amit Shah for his remarks about Ambedkar in Parliament, describing Ambedkar as 'the god of modern India'. The comments sparked controversy and opposition backlash. Kejriwal emphasized AAP's admiration for Ambedkar and their initiatives honoring him.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-12-2024 15:10 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 15:10 IST
Kejriwal Defends Ambedkar Amidst Controversy
Arvind Kejriwal
  • Country:
  • India

AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal has launched a scathing attack on Union Home Minister Amit Shah over his controversial remarks on Babasaheb Ambedkar in Parliament. Speaking at Bhagwan Valmiki Mandir, Kejriwal declared, ''Ambedkar is no less than the god of modern India'', urging people to choose between Baba Saheb and the BJP.

Kejriwal condemned the remarks, questioning the intention behind Shah's words, and noted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi also supported Shah's sentiments. The AAP leader underscored Ambedkar's significance, highlighting initiatives like the Jai Bhim Yojana and the mandatory display of Ambedkar and Bhagat Singh's portraits in government offices.

Shah's remarks were criticized as disrespectful by opposition parties, leading to a broader political clash. Shah, in a subsequent press conference, defended his statements, accusing the Congress of misrepresenting his comments regarding Ambedkar in the Rajya Sabha.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfolds

Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfold...

 Australia
2
Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

 Australia
3
Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

 United States
4
Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024