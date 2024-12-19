Kejriwal Defends Ambedkar Amidst Controversy

AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal has launched a scathing attack on Union Home Minister Amit Shah over his controversial remarks on Babasaheb Ambedkar in Parliament. Speaking at Bhagwan Valmiki Mandir, Kejriwal declared, ''Ambedkar is no less than the god of modern India'', urging people to choose between Baba Saheb and the BJP.

Kejriwal condemned the remarks, questioning the intention behind Shah's words, and noted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi also supported Shah's sentiments. The AAP leader underscored Ambedkar's significance, highlighting initiatives like the Jai Bhim Yojana and the mandatory display of Ambedkar and Bhagat Singh's portraits in government offices.

Shah's remarks were criticized as disrespectful by opposition parties, leading to a broader political clash. Shah, in a subsequent press conference, defended his statements, accusing the Congress of misrepresenting his comments regarding Ambedkar in the Rajya Sabha.

(With inputs from agencies.)