Sharmila Demands Shah's Resignation Over Ambedkar Insult

Andhra Pradesh Congress leader Y S Sharmila has called for Union Home Minister Amit Shah's resignation, alleging he insulted BR Ambedkar. Sharmila claims Shah's remarks towards the architect of India's Constitution have hurt various communities. She accuses the BJP of undermining the Constitution in favor of Manusmriti.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 19-12-2024 15:56 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 15:41 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (File photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  • India

In a recent move, Andhra Pradesh Congress chief Y S Sharmila has demanded the resignation of Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The call for Shah's resignation came after an alleged controversial remark he made about BR Ambedkar, widely regarded as the architect of the Indian Constitution.

The controversy erupted following the Congress party’s purported release of a video clip from Rajya Sabha, which allegedly captures Shah’s remarks about Ambedkar. Sharmila claims these comments have deeply hurt the sentiments of Dalits, tribals, backward classes, and minority communities.

Sharmila further alleged that the statements were part of a broader RSS conspiracy to replace the Constitution with Manusmriti, emphasizing that BJP's actions showed disrespect for both the Constitution and the national flag.

(With inputs from agencies.)

