Opposition Leader Criticizes Shah's Remarks on Ambedkar

Tikaram Jully, the Leader of Opposition in the Rajasthan Assembly, has condemned comments made by Union Home Minister Amit Shah regarding B R Ambedkar. Jully argued that the remarks disclose Shah's mindset towards the nation's first law minister and Dalit icon.

The opposition leader emphasized that Shah, holding a constitutional position, is in power due to the Constitution devised by Ambedkar. Jully urged Shah to direct his focus toward urgent issues like the violence in Manipur, rather than making dismissive statements about Ambedkar.

Jully also claimed that central agencies like the Enforcement Directorate and the Income Tax department are creating a climate of fear. He cited an incident in Madhya Pradesh as an example. Additionally, he suggested the recent investment summit in Rajasthan was aimed at handing over land to industrialists.

(With inputs from agencies.)