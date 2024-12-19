Dynamic Leadership: Maharashtra's Trio Charging Ahead
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, with deputies Ajit Pawar and Eknath Shinde, pledge to work 24/7 in shifts. Pawar, now deputy CM for the sixth time, previously split from the NCP and gained the party's name and symbol. BJP-led alliance dominates recent state elections.
- Country:
- India
Maharashtra's Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced a novel work strategy with deputies Ajit Pawar and Eknath Shinde, promising round-the-clock governance. This initiative, revealed during a legislative assembly debate, entails shifts based on the leaders' personal schedules.
Ajit Pawar, dubbed the 'permanent deputy CM,' will manage duties in the morning. Fadnavis takes over from noon until midnight, leaving the night shift to Shinde, known for his late-night work ethic. Their collaboration ensures a continuous leadership presence in state governance.
Pawar's political journey has been eventful. After taking oath as deputy CM for the sixth time, he navigated the factional split in the NCP. His group secured the party's name and symbol, contributing significantly to the Mahayuti alliance's landslide win in the state elections, overshadowing the Maha Vikas Aghadi's efforts.
(With inputs from agencies.)
