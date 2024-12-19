Left Menu

A Royal Dialogue: Strengthening India-UK Ties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi discussed enhancing the strategic partnership with UK's King Charles. Their conversation focused on the Commonwealth, climate action, and sustainability. They exchanged festive greetings and expressed mutual commitment to advancing bilateral relations and environmental initiatives, reflecting on their shared history.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-12-2024 18:57 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 18:57 IST
A Royal Dialogue: Strengthening India-UK Ties
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi engaged in a conversation with the UK's King Charles on Thursday, emphasizing India's commitment to enhancing the comprehensive strategic partnership with the UK. According to an official statement, both leaders reflected on their historic relationship and mutual goals for deeper collaboration in various sectors.

Their discussion also brought attention to the Commonwealth of Nations, with a shared dedication to the organization's objectives. Climate action and sustainability were pivotal topics, where Prime Minister Modi commended King Charles III for his advocacy on environmental issues and shared India's initiatives towards combating climate change and promoting green development.

In a gesture of goodwill, Prime Minister Modi and King Charles exchanged seasonal greetings for Christmas and the New Year. Modi extended warm wishes for the King's health and well-being, underscoring the spirit of cooperation and friendship that defines the bilateral relations between India and the UK.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfolds

Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfold...

 Australia
2
Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

 Australia
3
Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

 United States
4
Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024