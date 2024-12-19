A Royal Dialogue: Strengthening India-UK Ties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi engaged in a conversation with the UK's King Charles on Thursday, emphasizing India's commitment to enhancing the comprehensive strategic partnership with the UK. According to an official statement, both leaders reflected on their historic relationship and mutual goals for deeper collaboration in various sectors.

Their discussion also brought attention to the Commonwealth of Nations, with a shared dedication to the organization's objectives. Climate action and sustainability were pivotal topics, where Prime Minister Modi commended King Charles III for his advocacy on environmental issues and shared India's initiatives towards combating climate change and promoting green development.

In a gesture of goodwill, Prime Minister Modi and King Charles exchanged seasonal greetings for Christmas and the New Year. Modi extended warm wishes for the King's health and well-being, underscoring the spirit of cooperation and friendship that defines the bilateral relations between India and the UK.

(With inputs from agencies.)