Dalai Lama Honored with Gold Mercury Award for Peace and Sustainability

The Dalai Lama, Tibet's esteemed spiritual leader, was awarded the Gold Mercury Award for Peace and Sustainability in a ceremony at his Dharamshala residence.

Presented by Gold Mercury International, a notable think tank and INGO, the award celebrates the Tibetan leader's decades-long commitment to non-violence, human dignity, and environmental awareness.

Nicolas De Santis, the organization's president, acknowledged the Dalai Lama's role as a global ambassador for peace, highlighting his advocacy for universal responsibility in a connected world.

(With inputs from agencies.)