Dalai Lama Honored with Gold Mercury Award for Peace and Sustainability

The Dalai Lama received the Gold Mercury Award for Peace and Sustainability in Dharamshala, highlighting his contributions to non-violence, human dignity, and environmental stewardship. The award, presented by Gold Mercury International, recognizes visionary leaders who promote global peace and sustainability, reinforcing the Dalai Lama's legacy as a champion of ethical leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dharamshala | Updated: 31-03-2025 18:58 IST | Created: 31-03-2025 18:58 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Dalai Lama, Tibet's esteemed spiritual leader, was awarded the Gold Mercury Award for Peace and Sustainability in a ceremony at his Dharamshala residence.

Presented by Gold Mercury International, a notable think tank and INGO, the award celebrates the Tibetan leader's decades-long commitment to non-violence, human dignity, and environmental awareness.

Nicolas De Santis, the organization's president, acknowledged the Dalai Lama's role as a global ambassador for peace, highlighting his advocacy for universal responsibility in a connected world.

(With inputs from agencies.)

