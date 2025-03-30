India's Ancient Sustainability Wisdom: A Blueprint for Global Ecological Survival
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar emphasized India's long-standing sustainable practices at the National Conference on Environment. He highlighted how the country's historical reverence for nature offers solutions to modern ecological challenges. Dhankhar called for global cooperation, urging developed countries to prioritize planetary health over political boundaries.
In a compelling address at the 'National Conference on Environment - 2025', Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar highlighted India's historical commitment to sustainability, predating its emergence as a global concern.
He elaborated on India's cultural practices, where ecological balance was woven into the fabric of civilization, reflected in the reverence for trees and rivers.
Dhankhar underscored the urgent need for a global cooperative approach to address environmental issues, warning against the detrimental impact of current consumption practices and geopolitical policies on planetary health.
