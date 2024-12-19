Left Menu

Foreign Interference in Maharashtra Elections Under Probe

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis disclosed an Anti Terrorism Squad investigation into the misuse of terror funds during recent state elections. He highlighted evidence of foreign interference and detailed complex financial transactions linked to election activities, emphasizing the need for vigilance against subversive influences.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 19-12-2024 19:01 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 19:01 IST
Maharashtra is currently embroiled in controversy as Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis revealed that the Anti Terrorism Squad is investigating alleged misuse of terror funding in the recent assembly elections. This revelation points to foreign interference, a grave concern for India's democratic processes.

Explaining the depths of the issue, Fadnavis relayed details of a case in Malegaon, Nashik district, where Rs 114 crore of benami money was suspiciously deposited, sparking an investigation that extends across 21 states and involves transactions totaling Rs 1000 crore.

Furthermore, a meeting in Nepal, coinciding with the Bharat Jodo Yatra, discussed the potential removal of EVMs. Both national and international elements were purportedly involved, using political disagreements to influence the election results in Maharashtra.

(With inputs from agencies.)

