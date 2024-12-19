Foreign Interference in Maharashtra Elections Under Probe

Maharashtra is currently embroiled in controversy as Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis revealed that the Anti Terrorism Squad is investigating alleged misuse of terror funding in the recent assembly elections. This revelation points to foreign interference, a grave concern for India's democratic processes.

Explaining the depths of the issue, Fadnavis relayed details of a case in Malegaon, Nashik district, where Rs 114 crore of benami money was suspiciously deposited, sparking an investigation that extends across 21 states and involves transactions totaling Rs 1000 crore.

Furthermore, a meeting in Nepal, coinciding with the Bharat Jodo Yatra, discussed the potential removal of EVMs. Both national and international elements were purportedly involved, using political disagreements to influence the election results in Maharashtra.

