Kejriwal's Stand: Ambedkar vs BJP - A Political Showdown

Arvind Kejriwal criticized Home Minister Amit Shah over comments made about Dr. B.R. Ambedkar in Parliament, urging citizens to choose between BJP and Ambedkar's values. Kejriwal emphasized Ambedkar's importance in Indian history, likening him to a god of modern India, and vowed to combat perceived disrespect towards Ambedkar by the BJP.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-12-2024 19:35 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 19:35 IST
Arvind Kejriwal, the national convenor of AAP, has openly criticized Union Home Minister Amit Shah following his controversial remarks about Dr. B.R. Ambedkar made in Parliament. Kejriwal described Ambedkar as a pivotal figure in modern Indian history, equating him to a deity and calling for citizens to reject the BJP in favor of Ambedkar's values.

During a visit to Bhagwan Valmiki Mandir, Kejriwal stated that Shah's comments were deliberately disrespectful, further exacerbated by Prime Minister Modi's support. Kejriwal, who prides himself as a devotee of Ambedkar, recounted how he found inspiration in Ambedkar's life while imprisoned, highlighting the scholar's global recognition and historical impact.

Kejriwal reiterated AAP's reverence for Ambedkar, Bhagat Singh, and other national icons, affirming the Jai Bhim Yojana initiative in Delhi. He accused the BJP of recurring insults towards Ambedkar and rallied supporters to oppose such actions. Shah, facing backlash, later defended his statements, accusing opposition parties of misrepresenting his comments.

