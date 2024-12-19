BJP MLC C T Ravi Arrest Sparks Political Drama
BJP MLC C T Ravi was taken into custody after allegedly using derogatory language against Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar in the Legislative Council. A case has been filed under sections of sexual harassment and insulting modesty. Ravi denies the allegations, while Hebbalkar's supporters protested.
- Country:
- India
C T Ravi, a BJP MLC, was detained following allegations of derogatory remarks against Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar at the Legislative Council, police sources confirmed. The case involves charges of sexual harassment and insulting a woman's modesty.
The incident occurred at Suvarna Vidhana Soudha, where Ravi was taken into custody. The allegations stemmed from a heated exchange between Ravi and Hebbalkar, which Congress leaders claim happened after the House's adjournment.
Ravi refuted the allegations, describing them as unfounded and calling for verification of audio and video evidence to support his statement. Meanwhile, Hebbalkar's supporters protested at the council premises, leading to further tensions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Delhi Court Rejects Police Custody Plea for AAP MLA Naresh Balyan
Delhi court sends AAP MLA Naresh Balyan to police custody in MCOCA case
Delhi court sends AAP MLA Naresh Balyan to police custody till December 13 in MCOCA case.
Delhi court sends AAP MLA Naresh Balyan to police custody in MCOCA case
Daring Escape: Accused Flee Police Custody in Rajasthan