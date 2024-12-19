BJP MLC C T Ravi Arrest Sparks Political Drama

C T Ravi, a BJP MLC, was detained following allegations of derogatory remarks against Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar at the Legislative Council, police sources confirmed. The case involves charges of sexual harassment and insulting a woman's modesty.

The incident occurred at Suvarna Vidhana Soudha, where Ravi was taken into custody. The allegations stemmed from a heated exchange between Ravi and Hebbalkar, which Congress leaders claim happened after the House's adjournment.

Ravi refuted the allegations, describing them as unfounded and calling for verification of audio and video evidence to support his statement. Meanwhile, Hebbalkar's supporters protested at the council premises, leading to further tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)