BJD Calls for Unity Over Parliament Scuffle Incident
The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) has urged against politicizing a recent altercation in Parliament between Congress and BJP MPs. BJD leader Naveen Patnaik proposed including 'Ahimsa' in the Constitution's Preamble to emphasize non-violence. The BJD demands accountability and highlights laws' supremacy over political status.
Odisha's Biju Janata Dal (BJD) has urged political leaders to avoid politicizing the recent scuffle between Congress and BJP MPs in Parliament.
Led by Naveen Patnaik, the BJD condemned the incident, urging for the truth to surface while emphasizing the importance of maintaining parliamentary dignity.
BJD advocates including 'Ahimsa' in the Constitution's Preamble and demands accountability, asserting no one, regardless of status, is above the law.
