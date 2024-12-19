BJD Calls for Unity Over Parliament Scuffle Incident

Odisha's Biju Janata Dal (BJD) has urged political leaders to avoid politicizing the recent scuffle between Congress and BJP MPs in Parliament.

Led by Naveen Patnaik, the BJD condemned the incident, urging for the truth to surface while emphasizing the importance of maintaining parliamentary dignity.

BJD advocates including 'Ahimsa' in the Constitution's Preamble and demands accountability, asserting no one, regardless of status, is above the law.

(With inputs from agencies.)