BJP Demands Apology for Ambedkar Disrespect

Leaders of the BJP's Delhi unit, including those from its SC and ST Morcha, organized protests across the city on Thursday. The demonstrations demanded an apology from the Congress over alleged disrespect shown to B R Ambedkar, both during his lifetime and after.

These protests were sparked by demonstrations conducted by the Congress and AAP, following remarks made by senior BJP leader and Union Home Minister, Amit Shah, about Ambedkar. Addressing protesters at Jantar Mantar, North West BJP MP Yogendra Chandolia claimed that the Congress should apologize for electoral plots against Ambedkar and for awarding Padma awards to his opposition.

Near Jawaharlal Nehru University, BJP leader Bhupendra Gothwal and numerous party workers joined the protest. West Delhi BJP MP Kamaljeet Sehrawat reminded attendees that it was the BJP-supported government in 1990 that honored Ambedkar with the Bharat Ratna, an accolade the Congress neglected. Protests also occurred at Raisina Road and Chandni Chowk, with Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva insisting on an apology from the Congress, especially the Gandhi family, for disrespecting Ambedkar.

(With inputs from agencies.)