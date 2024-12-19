Left Menu

BJP Demands Apology for Ambedkar Disrespect

The BJP's Delhi unit leaders staged protests demanding an apology from the Congress for alleged disrespect towards B R Ambedkar. The protests were in response to remarks by Amit Shah, prompting demands for the Congress to apologise for past actions against Ambedkar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-12-2024 20:07 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 20:07 IST
BJP Demands Apology for Ambedkar Disrespect
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Leaders of the BJP's Delhi unit, including those from its SC and ST Morcha, organized protests across the city on Thursday. The demonstrations demanded an apology from the Congress over alleged disrespect shown to B R Ambedkar, both during his lifetime and after.

These protests were sparked by demonstrations conducted by the Congress and AAP, following remarks made by senior BJP leader and Union Home Minister, Amit Shah, about Ambedkar. Addressing protesters at Jantar Mantar, North West BJP MP Yogendra Chandolia claimed that the Congress should apologize for electoral plots against Ambedkar and for awarding Padma awards to his opposition.

Near Jawaharlal Nehru University, BJP leader Bhupendra Gothwal and numerous party workers joined the protest. West Delhi BJP MP Kamaljeet Sehrawat reminded attendees that it was the BJP-supported government in 1990 that honored Ambedkar with the Bharat Ratna, an accolade the Congress neglected. Protests also occurred at Raisina Road and Chandni Chowk, with Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva insisting on an apology from the Congress, especially the Gandhi family, for disrespecting Ambedkar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfolds

Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfold...

 Australia
2
Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

 Australia
3
Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

 United States
4
Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024