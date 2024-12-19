Left Menu

Sudesh Mahto Criticizes JMM-Led Coalition Over Unfulfilled Promises

AJSU Party chief Sudesh Mahto criticized the JMM-led ruling coalition in Jharkhand, urging them to honor their promises to women and farmers. He expressed doubts about the sustainability of the Maiyan Samman Yojana and highlighted issues regarding paddy procurement promises made by the government.

Updated: 19-12-2024 20:13 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 20:13 IST
  • India

AJSU Party chief Sudesh Mahto took a firm stance on Thursday, urging the JMM-led ruling coalition in Jharkhand to keep its promises to women and farmers without finding excuses for discontinuing schemes. Speaking at a party meeting, Mahto emphasized the importance of fulfilling commitments made before the elections.

Mahto specifically expressed support for the government's promises under the 'Maiyan Samman Yojana', a scheme benefiting roughly 55 lakh women with financial assistance. However, he voiced concerns that the government might attempt to find legal excuses to cut down this scheme.

Besides women's benefits, Mahto highlighted the government's promises to procure paddy from farmers at Rs 3,200 per quintal. He urged the government to ensure farmers receive the promised compensation, criticizing the current lack of budget provisions and clear guidelines for these initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

