Impeachment Notice Dismissed: A Hasty Misadventure

In a dramatic development in the Rajya Sabha, Deputy Chairman Harivansh has dismissed an impeachment notice against Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, labeling it as improvident and fundamentally flawed. Filed by opposition members, the notice sought Dhankhar's removal, questioning his impartiality.

Comprising signatures from at least 60 opposition members, the impeachment notice was deemed rushed and lacking in substantial evidence, as per Harivansh's statement tabled in the House. The move was criticized as targeting the esteemed constitutional office of the Vice President with allegations of bias and impropriety.

With procedural shortcomings cited, Harivansh emphasized the importance of adhering to constitutional protocols, highlighting that the notice ought to have considered longer deliberations. He noted the act as an attempt to gain publicity while undermining the integrity of the constitutional institution.

(With inputs from agencies.)