Political Tensions Flare in Unprecedented Parliament Fracas

The Indian Parliament witnessed unprecedented chaos on Thursday as MPs clashed violently over Home Minister Amit Shah's controversial remarks about B R Ambedkar. The incidents marked a new low in political animosity, resulting in physical injuries to BJP MPs and prompting police complaints from both sides.

In Rajya Sabha, opposition members and NDA representatives engaged in loud confrontations, each trying to outdo the other with slogans of 'Jai Bhim' following Shah's comments. This uproar caused disruptions, forcing both Houses to adjourn amidst the political unrest.

Apart from the political strife, significant national issues were tabled, including discussions on Jammu and Kashmir's statehood restoration, technology advancements, and economic advisories. Meanwhile, the government responded to environmental concerns related to pollution in Delhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)