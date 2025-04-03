Amit Shah's Strategic Outreach: BJP's Bold Moves in Tripolar Battlegrounds

As the next round of assembly elections looms, Home Minister Amit Shah is gearing up for significant visits to Bihar, West Bengal, and Tamil Nadu, aiming to bolster the BJP's prospects. These trips are scheduled for this month and will continue frequently as the party seeks to retain and expand its foothold in these states.

In Bihar, where elections are due in October-November, Shah will focus on strengthening the BJP's role within the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by the long-serving Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. However, the challenge in West Bengal and Tamil Nadu appears more daunting as the BJP seeks to emerge as a dominant force in these regions.

Particularly in West Bengal, the BJP, despite overtaking TMC as the primary challenger, has struggled to dethrone Mamata Banerjee. In Tamil Nadu, where the BJP was a minor player, the party is expected to explore renewing ties with AIADMK to confront the ruling DMK-led coalition, potentially leveraging anti-incumbency sentiments.

