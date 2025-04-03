Left Menu

Amit Shah's Strategic Outreach: BJP's Bold Moves in Tripolar Battlegrounds

Home Minister Amit Shah plans extensive visits to Bihar, West Bengal, and Tamil Nadu to strengthen BJP's position ahead of upcoming assembly elections. The BJP aims to retain power in Bihar and expand influence in West Bengal and Tamil Nadu by reinforcing alliances and strategizing against ruling parties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-04-2025 18:20 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 18:20 IST
Amit Shah's Strategic Outreach: BJP's Bold Moves in Tripolar Battlegrounds
Assembly polls
  • Country:
  • India

As the next round of assembly elections looms, Home Minister Amit Shah is gearing up for significant visits to Bihar, West Bengal, and Tamil Nadu, aiming to bolster the BJP's prospects. These trips are scheduled for this month and will continue frequently as the party seeks to retain and expand its foothold in these states.

In Bihar, where elections are due in October-November, Shah will focus on strengthening the BJP's role within the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by the long-serving Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. However, the challenge in West Bengal and Tamil Nadu appears more daunting as the BJP seeks to emerge as a dominant force in these regions.

Particularly in West Bengal, the BJP, despite overtaking TMC as the primary challenger, has struggled to dethrone Mamata Banerjee. In Tamil Nadu, where the BJP was a minor player, the party is expected to explore renewing ties with AIADMK to confront the ruling DMK-led coalition, potentially leveraging anti-incumbency sentiments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

 Global
2
Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, the longest in Senate history, reports AP.

Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, t...

 Global
3
Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Freedom

Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Free...

 Global
4
Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New framework strives to uphold trustworthy integrity in AI innovations

Remote vital sensing revolutionizes veterinary medicine with contactless technologies

Generative AI drives rapid expansion of tourism and hospitality research

AI models overestimate robotization potential in agricultural jobs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025