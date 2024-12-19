Left Menu

The Inauguration Await: Trump's Path to Office

President-elect Donald Trump will assume office on January 20 after defeating Kamala Harris. Critical events include receiving electoral votes by December 25, the Congressional Electoral College count on January 6, and reforms affecting vote challenges. Trump's inauguration and Vice President-elect JD Vance's oath will occur on January 20.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-12-2024 22:34 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 22:34 IST
The Inauguration Await: Trump's Path to Office
President-elect

Donald Trump is set to be sworn in as President of the United States on January 20, following a win over Kamala Harris. As preparations for the inauguration unfold, important procedural milestones loom.

By December 25, the Senate's president, currently Kamala Harris, and the archivist are constitutionally required to have received the electoral votes. Significant attention is focused on the upcoming January 6, when Congress, in a joint session, will count these votes. This event recalls the contentious session of January 6, 2021, when Trump supporters stormed the Capitol, challenging the process certifying Joe Biden's victory.

Recent reforms necessitate a higher threshold for contesting state results, requiring the approval of one-fifth of both the House and Senate. As Trump and Vice President-elect JD Vance prepare for their oaths on January 20, the political arena braces for the changes their administration heralds.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfolds

Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfold...

 Australia
2
Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

 Australia
3
Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

 United States
4
Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024