The Inauguration Await: Trump's Path to Office

Donald Trump is set to be sworn in as President of the United States on January 20, following a win over Kamala Harris. As preparations for the inauguration unfold, important procedural milestones loom.

By December 25, the Senate's president, currently Kamala Harris, and the archivist are constitutionally required to have received the electoral votes. Significant attention is focused on the upcoming January 6, when Congress, in a joint session, will count these votes. This event recalls the contentious session of January 6, 2021, when Trump supporters stormed the Capitol, challenging the process certifying Joe Biden's victory.

Recent reforms necessitate a higher threshold for contesting state results, requiring the approval of one-fifth of both the House and Senate. As Trump and Vice President-elect JD Vance prepare for their oaths on January 20, the political arena braces for the changes their administration heralds.

