Assam CM Demands Apology from Rahul Gandhi Over Alleged Misconduct
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma has urged Rahul Gandhi to apologize to BJP MP Nagaland S Phangnon Konyak following allegations of an uncomfortable encounter. The incident, sparking anger in the North East, also involved injuries to BJP MPs Pratap Sarangi and Mukesh Rajput during a parliamentary melee.
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has called on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to issue a formal apology to BJP Rajya Sabha MP S Phangnon Konyak of Nagaland. The demand follows allegations of inappropriate behavior by Gandhi, causing outrage in the North East region.
The accusations surfaced when Konyak claimed that Gandhi's conduct during a demonstration outside Parliament left her feeling uncomfortable. The incident further escalated tensions between BJP and opposition MPs during the parliamentary session.
Moreover, BJP MPs Pratap Sarangi and Mukesh Rajput were reportedly injured in the ensuing mayhem. In a press briefing, Sarma warned that if Gandhi does not apologize promptly, alternative actions may be considered.
(With inputs from agencies.)
