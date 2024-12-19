Left Menu

Assam CM Demands Apology from Rahul Gandhi Over Alleged Misconduct

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma has urged Rahul Gandhi to apologize to BJP MP Nagaland S Phangnon Konyak following allegations of an uncomfortable encounter. The incident, sparking anger in the North East, also involved injuries to BJP MPs Pratap Sarangi and Mukesh Rajput during a parliamentary melee.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 19-12-2024 22:44 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 22:44 IST
Assam CM Demands Apology from Rahul Gandhi Over Alleged Misconduct
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has called on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to issue a formal apology to BJP Rajya Sabha MP S Phangnon Konyak of Nagaland. The demand follows allegations of inappropriate behavior by Gandhi, causing outrage in the North East region.

The accusations surfaced when Konyak claimed that Gandhi's conduct during a demonstration outside Parliament left her feeling uncomfortable. The incident further escalated tensions between BJP and opposition MPs during the parliamentary session.

Moreover, BJP MPs Pratap Sarangi and Mukesh Rajput were reportedly injured in the ensuing mayhem. In a press briefing, Sarma warned that if Gandhi does not apologize promptly, alternative actions may be considered.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

 Brazil
2
Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

 Global
3
UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

 United Kingdom
4
Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertainty

Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertain...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024