Parliament Tensions: BJP MPs Hospitalized After Scuffle

Two BJP MPs were hospitalized after sustaining head injuries during a confrontation between opposition and NDA members in the Parliament premises. Pratap Chandra Sarangi from Odisha and Mukesh Rajput from Uttar Pradesh are currently in the ICU at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, with doctors closely monitoring their health.

Hospital's Medical Superintendent Dr. Ajay Shukla reported that Sarangi suffered a deep cut on his forehead, while Rajput briefly lost consciousness. Both MPs have been stabilized with medications managing their blood pressure and anxiety levels. Investigations, including CT scans and cardiac tests, are ongoing to ensure their recovery.

The incident has sparked controversy, with BJP accusing Rahul Gandhi of instigating the altercation, a claim he denied. As tensions linger, Congress MPs lodged a complaint with Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla regarding the BJP MPs' actions against Gandhi, calling for an inquiry into the scuffle.

(With inputs from agencies.)