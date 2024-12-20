Austria's Controversial Review of Syrian Refugee Status

Chancellor Karl Nehammer announced that Austria is reassessing the refugee status of Syrians who arrived over the past five years. This action follows media reports of letters to refugees stating they 'no longer have to fear political persecution'.

Nehammer, during efforts to form a new coalition government, referenced the fall of Bashar al-Assad, suggesting a review of Syria's security situation. Although focusing initially on voluntary deportations, Austria offers 1,000 euros to those who return home on their accord. This decision is reflective of a broader European trend of scrutinizing Syrian asylum claims.

The controversial move was highlighted in a recent report that detailed some Syrians being notified of possible status revocation. Despite Austria's legal provisions, the UN refugee agency opposed the notion, arguing that conditions in Syria haven't improved sufficiently for safe returns.

(With inputs from agencies.)