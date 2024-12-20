Left Menu

Austria's Controversial Review of Syrian Refugee Status

Austria is reassessing the refugee status of Syrians who arrived within the last five years. Chancellor Karl Nehammer, amid political shifts and far-right pressure, suggests deporting Syrians as conditions in Syria are reevaluated. Voluntary returnees are offered financial incentives. This move incited controversy, with criticism from the UNHCR.

Updated: 20-12-2024 01:17 IST
Austria's Controversial Review of Syrian Refugee Status
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Chancellor Karl Nehammer announced that Austria is reassessing the refugee status of Syrians who arrived over the past five years. This action follows media reports of letters to refugees stating they 'no longer have to fear political persecution'.

Nehammer, during efforts to form a new coalition government, referenced the fall of Bashar al-Assad, suggesting a review of Syria's security situation. Although focusing initially on voluntary deportations, Austria offers 1,000 euros to those who return home on their accord. This decision is reflective of a broader European trend of scrutinizing Syrian asylum claims.

The controversial move was highlighted in a recent report that detailed some Syrians being notified of possible status revocation. Despite Austria's legal provisions, the UN refugee agency opposed the notion, arguing that conditions in Syria haven't improved sufficiently for safe returns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

