Left Menu

Pentagon Reveals True U.S. Troop Numbers in Syria

The Pentagon has disclosed that there are 2,000 U.S. troops in Syria, a significant increase from the previously reported 900. Major General Pat Ryder noted the number had likely been maintained for months, predating the fall of Bashar al-Assad's regime, and they form part of the mission against Islamic State militants.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-12-2024 02:27 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 02:27 IST
Pentagon Reveals True U.S. Troop Numbers in Syria

The Pentagon announced a significant increase in U.S. troop numbers in Syria, revealing that 2,000 personnel are currently stationed there. This figure is more than double the previously reported 900 troops.

Pentagon spokesperson Major General Pat Ryder stated he learned of the update just recently, indicating the higher number has been in effect for several months, even before the fall of Syrian leader Bashar al-Assad. "I've been informing the public about 900 troops, so I wanted to ensure accuracy," he remarked.

The U.S. has long maintained a smaller troop presence in Syria to assist in combatting Islamic State threats, which once held significant territory across Iraq and Syria. The Biden administration appears committed to maintaining this military presence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

 Brazil
2
Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

 Global
3
UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

 United Kingdom
4
Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertainty

Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertain...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024