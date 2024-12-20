Pentagon Reveals True U.S. Troop Numbers in Syria
The Pentagon has disclosed that there are 2,000 U.S. troops in Syria, a significant increase from the previously reported 900. Major General Pat Ryder noted the number had likely been maintained for months, predating the fall of Bashar al-Assad's regime, and they form part of the mission against Islamic State militants.
The Pentagon announced a significant increase in U.S. troop numbers in Syria, revealing that 2,000 personnel are currently stationed there. This figure is more than double the previously reported 900 troops.
Pentagon spokesperson Major General Pat Ryder stated he learned of the update just recently, indicating the higher number has been in effect for several months, even before the fall of Syrian leader Bashar al-Assad. "I've been informing the public about 900 troops, so I wanted to ensure accuracy," he remarked.
The U.S. has long maintained a smaller troop presence in Syria to assist in combatting Islamic State threats, which once held significant territory across Iraq and Syria. The Biden administration appears committed to maintaining this military presence.
(With inputs from agencies.)
