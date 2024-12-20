Left Menu

France Faces Fiscal Fight: Bayrou's Budget Battle

Francois Bayrou, France’s new Prime Minister, aims to introduce a new budget by mid-February to avert potential crises and avoid his predecessor’s fate. He considers using the controversial 49.3 clause if parliamentary obstruction is evident. Bayrou emphasizes deficit reduction and government stability.

Francois Bayrou, France's recently appointed Prime Minister, declared on Thursday his ambition to finalize a national budget by mid-February. This goal comes as part of his efforts to prevent a repeat of the political instability that plagued his predecessor, Michel Barnier, whose administration fell due to budgetary disapproval.

Speaking to France 2 television, Bayrou expressed a willingness to deploy the contentious 49.3 parliamentary clause, a special constitutional power, should opposition parties attempt to derail the budget process. He emphasized this option would only be considered if severe obstruction were encountered.

Bayrou, paralleling Barnier, underlined the necessity of reducing France's budget deficit, which currently exceeds European Union thresholds. He also announced plans to assemble a new government by Christmas, expressing a desire for Bruno Retailleau to continue serving as the acting Interior Minister. Bayrou warned that failure to succeed would signify a dire impasse.

(With inputs from agencies.)

