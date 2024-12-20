Left Menu

Biden's Diplomatic Farewell: Rome Rendezvous

In January, U.S. President Joe Biden will visit Rome to meet with Pope Francis and Italian leaders. The discussions will focus on global peace and current world challenges. The trip marks one of Biden's last international engagements before his presidential term concludes on January 20.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-12-2024 04:42 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 04:42 IST
Biden's Diplomatic Farewell: Rome Rendezvous
Joe Biden

In a key diplomatic move, U.S. President Joe Biden is set to visit Rome in January to engage in pivotal discussions with Pope Francis and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. The announcement from the White House outlines that Biden will meet with Italian President Sergio Mattarella as well, underscoring the importance of maintaining strong ties with Italy.

During the visit slated from January 9 to 12, Biden will have an audience with the Pope to deliberate on worldwide peace efforts and the significant challenges besetting the globe today. White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre confirmed these discussions while noting Biden's commitment to tackling global issues.

Biden's forthcoming trip, just before his term ends on January 20, presents a final opportunity to reaffirm his administration's dedication to human rights and international diplomacy. This comes following a recent conversation with Pope Francis, where appreciation was expressed for his work towards alleviating global suffering and upholding religious freedoms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

 Brazil
2
Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

 Global
3
UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

 United Kingdom
4
Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertainty

Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertain...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024