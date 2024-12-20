Biden's Diplomatic Farewell: Rome Rendezvous

In a key diplomatic move, U.S. President Joe Biden is set to visit Rome in January to engage in pivotal discussions with Pope Francis and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. The announcement from the White House outlines that Biden will meet with Italian President Sergio Mattarella as well, underscoring the importance of maintaining strong ties with Italy.

During the visit slated from January 9 to 12, Biden will have an audience with the Pope to deliberate on worldwide peace efforts and the significant challenges besetting the globe today. White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre confirmed these discussions while noting Biden's commitment to tackling global issues.

Biden's forthcoming trip, just before his term ends on January 20, presents a final opportunity to reaffirm his administration's dedication to human rights and international diplomacy. This comes following a recent conversation with Pope Francis, where appreciation was expressed for his work towards alleviating global suffering and upholding religious freedoms.

(With inputs from agencies.)