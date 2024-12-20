Left Menu

House Rejection of Spending Bill Heightens Government Shutdown Fears

A Republican-led spending bill failed in the U.S. House, leaving Congress without a plan to prevent a government shutdown. The bill was rejected as lawmakers debated fiscal responsibility amid impending tax cuts and increased national debt concerns, just ahead of Trump's presidency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-12-2024 05:30 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 05:30 IST
House Rejection of Spending Bill Heightens Government Shutdown Fears

In a significant blow to Republican ambitions, a spending bill supported by President-elect Donald Trump was defeated in the U.S. House of Representatives. The failed vote, which concluded at 174-235, leaves Congress without a clear path to prevent an imminent government shutdown that looms ahead of the Christmas holiday season.

The legislation, which was quickly assembled after scrapping a bipartisan agreement, failed to garner the necessary support to avert budgetary disruption. If Congress does not act by midnight Friday, crucial government operations risk experiencing a partial shutdown, affecting federal workers and travelers nationwide.

Debate over fiscal policies intensified, with questions over tax cuts and increasing national debt being hot topics. Democrats and some Republicans criticized the financial implications, citing insufficient spending cuts and debt limit suspensions. This highly contentious bill has raised the stakes for a turbulent start to Trump's upcoming presidency.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

 Brazil
2
Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

 Global
3
UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

 United Kingdom
4
Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertainty

Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertain...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024