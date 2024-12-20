House Rejection of Spending Bill Heightens Government Shutdown Fears

In a significant blow to Republican ambitions, a spending bill supported by President-elect Donald Trump was defeated in the U.S. House of Representatives. The failed vote, which concluded at 174-235, leaves Congress without a clear path to prevent an imminent government shutdown that looms ahead of the Christmas holiday season.

The legislation, which was quickly assembled after scrapping a bipartisan agreement, failed to garner the necessary support to avert budgetary disruption. If Congress does not act by midnight Friday, crucial government operations risk experiencing a partial shutdown, affecting federal workers and travelers nationwide.

Debate over fiscal policies intensified, with questions over tax cuts and increasing national debt being hot topics. Democrats and some Republicans criticized the financial implications, citing insufficient spending cuts and debt limit suspensions. This highly contentious bill has raised the stakes for a turbulent start to Trump's upcoming presidency.

