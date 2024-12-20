Congress Suspends Thane Members Post-Election Uproar

In a significant move reflecting internal discord, the Congress has suspended eight members from its ranks in Thane. This suspension came in light of the workers' overt support for an independent candidate during the Maharashtra assembly elections, as confirmed by a party official on Friday.

Vikrant Chavan, leading the Thane City district unit of Congress, outlined that these individuals have been suspended indefinitely for engaging in activities deemed detrimental to party interests. Additionally, Suresh Patil-Khede, previously serving as the vice president of the Maharashtra Pradesh Congress OBC Cell, has been expelled for six years after running as an independent candidate.

The Congress faced a challenging electoral outcome, securing only 16 of the 288 legislative seats in Maharashtra, marking a significant decline in its political stronghold.

(With inputs from agencies.)