Congress Suspends Thane Members Post-Election Uproar

The Congress party has suspended eight members from Thane for supporting an independent candidate during the Maharashtra assembly elections. The party also expelled Suresh Patil-Khede for six years due to similar actions. The elections were a setback for Congress, securing only 16 out of 288 seats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 20-12-2024 11:28 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 11:13 IST
  • India

In a significant move reflecting internal discord, the Congress has suspended eight members from its ranks in Thane. This suspension came in light of the workers' overt support for an independent candidate during the Maharashtra assembly elections, as confirmed by a party official on Friday.

Vikrant Chavan, leading the Thane City district unit of Congress, outlined that these individuals have been suspended indefinitely for engaging in activities deemed detrimental to party interests. Additionally, Suresh Patil-Khede, previously serving as the vice president of the Maharashtra Pradesh Congress OBC Cell, has been expelled for six years after running as an independent candidate.

The Congress faced a challenging electoral outcome, securing only 16 of the 288 legislative seats in Maharashtra, marking a significant decline in its political stronghold.

(With inputs from agencies.)

