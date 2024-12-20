Political Tensions Escalate as BJP and Congress Clash in Karnataka

Tensions reached a boiling point in Karnataka as BJP leader CT Ravi faced allegations of making derogatory remarks against Congress Minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar. The Belagavi police brought Ravi to a district court, following a medical checkup. His contentious arrest and subsequent developments have sparked significant political friction in the state.

Responding to the situation, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar condemned Ravi's conduct, refuting claims of police misconduct. Shivakumar argued that Ravi's alleged remarks, including calling Rahul Gandhi a 'drug addict', were culturally disrespectful, adding that the police acted appropriately and without governmental interference in handling the case.

State BJP chief BY Vijayendra criticized the government's handling of the arrest, suggesting the police were under undue pressure. Vijayendra highlighted the alleged mistreatment of Ravi, arguing the state is treating him unfairly. In response, the BJP has organized protests across Karnataka, underlining the escalating political tensions in the region.

