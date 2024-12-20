Parliament Scuffle Fallout: Rahul Gandhi Under Scrutiny
Rahul Gandhi has been booked by the police following a scuffle at the Parliament premises, which involved two BJP MPs. Authorities intend to question Gandhi and collect statements as well as CCTV footage. Both BJP and Congress have filed complaints against each other, leading to a heated political dispute.
Rahul Gandhi, a prominent Congress leader, finds himself at the center of a political storm after being booked by the police for a scuffle that occurred in the Parliament premises. This incident, which resulted in injuries to two BJP MPs, has escalated into a full-blown political confrontation.
Sources have indicated that the Delhi Police plans to record the statements of the injured representatives on Friday and may summon Gandhi for questioning. Furthermore, efforts are underway to acquire CCTV footage from the Parliament premises to understand the sequence of events more clearly.
The situation intensified when BJP MP Hemang Joshi, supported by Anurag Thakur and Bansuri Swaraj, lodged a formal complaint at the Parliament Street police station. In response, the Congress party has denied the allegations, claiming instead that its leader, Mallikarjun Kharge, and Gandhi were manhandled. The conflict reflects a deepening divide between the rival parties.
