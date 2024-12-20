Parliament Clash: BJP MPs Recovering After Head Injuries

Two Bharatiya Janata Party MPs are showing signs of recovery after suffering head injuries during a parliamentary confrontation. The incident, involving opposition and NDA members, resulted in the lawmakers being admitted to Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital where they currently remain in the ICU.

Pratap Sarangi from Odisha and Mukesh Rajput from Uttar Pradesh were injured amid tensions that arose from a dispute over alleged disrespect towards B R Ambedkar, causing a commotion within the Parliament premises.

Doctors at the hospital report that the MPs' conditions have improved significantly. Despite Mukesh Rajput experiencing giddiness and Pratap Sarangi having pre-existing heart issues, both are being carefully monitored, and further treatment plans will be determined soon.

