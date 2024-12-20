Left Menu

Parliament Clash: BJP MPs Recovering After Head Injuries

Two BJP MPs, Pratap Sarangi and Mukesh Rajput, are recovering from head injuries sustained during a parliamentary scuffle. Both are stable and under ICU observation at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital. The confrontation involved opposition and NDA members, reportedly sparked by a protest related to B R Ambedkar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-12-2024 12:21 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 12:21 IST
Parliament Clash: BJP MPs Recovering After Head Injuries
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Two Bharatiya Janata Party MPs are showing signs of recovery after suffering head injuries during a parliamentary confrontation. The incident, involving opposition and NDA members, resulted in the lawmakers being admitted to Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital where they currently remain in the ICU.

Pratap Sarangi from Odisha and Mukesh Rajput from Uttar Pradesh were injured amid tensions that arose from a dispute over alleged disrespect towards B R Ambedkar, causing a commotion within the Parliament premises.

Doctors at the hospital report that the MPs' conditions have improved significantly. Despite Mukesh Rajput experiencing giddiness and Pratap Sarangi having pre-existing heart issues, both are being carefully monitored, and further treatment plans will be determined soon.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

 Brazil
2
Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

 Global
3
UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

 United Kingdom
4
Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertainty

Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertain...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024