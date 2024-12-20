Political Asylum Stirs Tensions Between Hungary and Poland

In a move stirring diplomatic waters, Hungary has granted political asylum to former Polish deputy justice minister Marcin Romanowski. He is currently under investigation in Poland for allegedly misusing public funds, according to sources close to Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

The decision, announced by Orban's chief of staff, Gergely Gulyas, late Thursday, has been criticized by Poland as a 'hostile act'. Gulyas, in an interview with website mandiner.hu, accused the Polish government of persecuting political opponents, stating the asylum decision complies with Hungarian and European Union laws.

This development highlights underlying tensions, with opposition figures like Romanowski denouncing the Polish government's legal actions as politically motivated. Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski expressed strong disapproval, branding the asylum grant an affront to Polish and EU principles.

(With inputs from agencies.)