Political Asylum Stirs Tensions Between Hungary and Poland
Hungary granted political asylum to Marcin Romanowski, ex-Polish deputy justice minister, amid accusations in Poland of fund misuse. Hungary cited legal grounds for the move. Polish government labeled it hostile, igniting concerns over political bias in Poland's legal process.
In a move stirring diplomatic waters, Hungary has granted political asylum to former Polish deputy justice minister Marcin Romanowski. He is currently under investigation in Poland for allegedly misusing public funds, according to sources close to Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban.
The decision, announced by Orban's chief of staff, Gergely Gulyas, late Thursday, has been criticized by Poland as a 'hostile act'. Gulyas, in an interview with website mandiner.hu, accused the Polish government of persecuting political opponents, stating the asylum decision complies with Hungarian and European Union laws.
This development highlights underlying tensions, with opposition figures like Romanowski denouncing the Polish government's legal actions as politically motivated. Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski expressed strong disapproval, branding the asylum grant an affront to Polish and EU principles.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Karnataka Minister Slams ED as 'Enslaved Directorate' Amid Political Tensions
Political Tensions Rise as Rahul Gandhi Blocked from Visiting Sambhal
Political Tensions Escalate After Attack on Ex-Deputy CM at Golden Temple
Political Tensions Rise in Telangana: Harish Rao's Detention Sparks Protests
Political Tensions Flare as BRS MLA Kaushik Reddy Arrested