Om Prakash Chautala: A Political Legacy Ends

Om Prakash Chautala, a five-time Haryana chief minister and president of the Indian National Lok Dal, passed away at 89. He was a prominent figure in Haryana politics, known for his association with the INLD and as the son of former deputy prime minister Devi Lal. He faced health issues recently and succumbed to a cardiac arrest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 20-12-2024 14:08 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 14:08 IST
Om Prakash Chautala, a towering figure in Haryana's political landscape and five-time chief minister, died at the age of 89. As president of the Indian National Lok Dal, he was a stalwart in regional politics, having followed in the political footsteps of his father, former deputy prime minister Devi Lal.

Chautala's death, following a cardiac arrest, was confirmed by a party spokesperson who noted he was rushed to Medanta hospital but unfortunately could not be saved. Prominent leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, expressed their condolences.

Chautala's demise marks the end of an era in Haryana politics. Despite controversies, including imprisonment in a recruitment scam, his contribution to state politics and his familial political legacy endure. He leaves behind a family deeply entrenched in political life, carrying forward the torch of public service.

(With inputs from agencies.)

