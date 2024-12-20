Thailand Urges Inclusive Myanmar Elections

Thailand's foreign minister has issued a call for inclusivity in Myanmar's upcoming elections, urging the country's junta to involve all stakeholders in the process. This message was conveyed by Maris Sangiampongsa, who emphasized the importance of a comprehensive electoral approach.

Sangiampongsa's statement came during a group interview, where he articulated ASEAN's collective stance on the need for an inclusive election. The regional bloc is keen for Myanmar to conduct its elections in a manner that involves all relevant parties.

The military government in Myanmar plans to hold elections next year, and ASEAN's expectations for wide-ranging participation underscore the bloc's commitment to a democratic process. Sangiampongsa underscored the importance of this inclusivity for Myanmar's future political landscape.

