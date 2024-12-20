Left Menu

Thailand Urges Inclusive Myanmar Elections

Thailand's foreign minister, Maris Sangiampongsa, has called on Myanmar's junta to ensure that all stakeholders are included in the upcoming elections planned by the military government for next year. He emphasized ASEAN's desire for an inclusive electoral process during a group interview.

  • Thailand's foreign minister has issued a call for inclusivity in Myanmar's upcoming elections, urging the country's junta to involve all stakeholders in the process. This message was conveyed by Maris Sangiampongsa, who emphasized the importance of a comprehensive electoral approach.

Sangiampongsa's statement came during a group interview, where he articulated ASEAN's collective stance on the need for an inclusive election. The regional bloc is keen for Myanmar to conduct its elections in a manner that involves all relevant parties.

The military government in Myanmar plans to hold elections next year, and ASEAN's expectations for wide-ranging participation underscore the bloc's commitment to a democratic process. Sangiampongsa underscored the importance of this inclusivity for Myanmar's future political landscape.

