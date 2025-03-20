Left Menu

Race to Power: BJP Targets 180 Seats in Crucial Assembly Elections

Senior BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari set an ambitious target for the party to win 180 seats in next year's assembly elections in West Bengal to oust the ruling Trinamool Congress. Addressing a rally in Tamluk, Adhikari vowed to make Mamata Banerjee a former chief minister.

Suvendu Adhikari, a senior BJP figure, has set a bold goal for the party: securing at least 180 seats in the upcoming West Bengal assembly elections, aiming to unseat the incumbent Trinamool Congress. Adhikari made this announcement during a rally in the Purba Medinipur district.

The BJP leader reminded supporters of their past performances and urged them to pledge for a landslide victory in the state while reflecting on previous aspirations that fell short. Trinamool Congress, led by Mamata Banerjee, responded to these claims with skepticism, pointing out the BJP's overambitious past targets.

Parallelly, Adhikari led a protest against Holi violence in Tamluk, which got the nod from the Calcutta High Court. The rally adhered to legal restrictions, maintaining enthusiastic support from the participants despite initial police hindrances.

(With inputs from agencies.)

