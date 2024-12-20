Left Menu

ASEAN Advocates Inclusive Elections Amid Myanmar Crisis

ASEAN has advised Myanmar's junta to ensure upcoming elections include all stakeholders, stressing the importance of an inclusive process. Amid ongoing turmoil since a 2021 military coup, regional diplomatic efforts continue to seek solutions. ASEAN aims to agree on a unified approach towards Myanmar's proposed elections.

Updated: 20-12-2024 15:33 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 15:10 IST
Syrian elections Image Credit:

ASEAN has underscored the need for inclusivity in Myanmar's planned elections, urging the military junta to engage all stakeholders. Amid continued unrest following the 2021 coup, ASEAN is striving for a consensus on the elections.

Thailand hosted crucial regional meetings this week, involving Myanmar's junta, ASEAN members, and neighboring countries like China and India. Discussions highlighted support for Myanmar's peace process but emphasized the necessity of involving opposition groups in the electoral framework.

Despite international support, critics remain skeptical, dubbing the elections a 'sham' due to the exclusion of opposition. ASEAN's challenge remains to formulate a unified stance that encompasses regional interests and the realities within Myanmar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

