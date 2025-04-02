Myanmar's Quake: A Diplomatic Turning Point for Junta Leader

The tragedy of Myanmar's strongest earthquake in nearly a century, which claimed over 2,700 lives, has unintentionally strengthened the position of the country's ruling general, Min Aung Hlaing. As international aid floods in, diplomatic doors are reopening for the junta leader.

Before the quake, Min Aung Hlaing was planning a foreign trip to a regional summit in Thailand to reintegrate into the diplomatically cold environment post-coup. The natural disaster has provided a much-needed gateway for dialogue with major regional players like India, China, and Russia.

This sudden diplomatic engagement comes as the junta faces growing resistance and economic collapse due to the ongoing civil conflict. Despite this, the crisis gives Min Aung Hlaing a seat back at the international table, challenging the legitimacy of opposition groups fighting for democracy in Myanmar.

