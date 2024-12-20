Left Menu

Hungary's Asylum Gesture Stirs EU Tensions

Hungary grants political asylum to former Polish deputy justice minister Marcin Romanowski amidst a scandal over misuse of public funds, causing friction with Poland. Hungary accuses Poland of political persecution, prompting Warsaw to seek EU intervention. Hungarian Prime Minister's decision aligns with EU laws, while Poland responds with diplomatic actions.

Updated: 20-12-2024 16:42 IST
Hungary has granted political asylum to Poland's former deputy justice minister, Marcin Romanowski, who faces investigation in Poland for alleged misuse of public funds. The decision, announced by Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban's chief of staff Gergely Gulyas, has sparked tension between the two nations, with Poland perceiving it as a hostile act.

The Polish government, led by Prime Minister Donald Tusk, has accused Hungary of undermining European Union principles. In response, Poland summoned the Hungarian ambassador to Warsaw for a formal protest, threatening to involve the European Commission in resolving the dispute and recalling its ambassador to Hungary.

Tusk's government has accused Hungary of sheltering corrupt individuals and criticized Orban's stance on various political issues, including his position on the Ukraine conflict. Meanwhile, Hungarian officials maintain that their actions are consistent with EU laws, dismissing claims of bias against Romanowski, who denies all allegations against him.

