End of an Era: Remembering Om Prakash Chautala's Legacy

The political landscape of Haryana and Punjab has lost one of its stalwarts with the passing of Om Prakash Chautala, former Haryana chief minister and Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) chief. Chautala passed away in Gurugram at the age of 89.

The longstanding bond between the Chautala and Badal families was underscored by Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Sukhbir Singh Badal, who expressed deep personal loss over Chautala's demise. The families have shared decades of political kinship, strengthened after the death of INLD founder Devi Lal in 2001.

Om Prakash Chautala's legacy as a champion for the farmers and the underprivileged is fondly remembered by many, especially at a time of significant unrest in the agricultural sector. The shared history and solidarity between the Chautalas and the Badals continue to symbolize the unity between Punjab and Haryana.

(With inputs from agencies.)