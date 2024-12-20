Left Menu

Mamata Banerjee Calls for Protests Against BJP's Comments on Ambedkar

TMC leader Mamata Banerjee has announced statewide protests in West Bengal against the BJP over derogatory comments allegedly made by Amit Shah about Dr. BR Ambedkar. She describes these remarks as an insult to democracy and calls for public unity to uphold constitutional values.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 20-12-2024 18:07 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 18:07 IST
  • India

Mamata Banerjee, the chairperson of TMC and West Bengal Chief Minister, has initiated statewide protests scheduled for December 23, targeting the BJP over alleged derogatory remarks about Dr. BR Ambedkar, made by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

In a highly critical social media statement, Banerjee labeled Shah's comments as an affront to India's democracy and contended they betray the core values enshrined in the Constitution. She accused the BJP of propagating an "anti-Dalit" agenda.

The protests aim to defend democratic principles and thwart the BJP's perceived divisive tactics. Banerjee has consistently condemned the BJP-led central government for undermining constitutional and democratic integrity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

