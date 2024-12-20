Left Menu

Haryana Mourns: Remembering Om Prakash Chautala

The Haryana government declared a three-day state mourning after the death of former chief minister Om Prakash Chautala. A public holiday and state funeral will be observed. Known for his significant leadership, he passed away at the age of 89 due to a cardiac arrest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 20-12-2024 18:08 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 18:08 IST
Om Prakash Chautala
  • Country:
  • India

The Haryana government announced a three-day state mourning in honor of Om Prakash Chautala, the former chief minister who passed away in Gurugram at the age of 89.

According to the official order, the national flag will be flown at half-mast; all state functions are canceled, and no official entertainment will occur during the mourning period.

Saturday has been declared a public holiday in government offices as a mark of respect. A state funeral is scheduled for Sunday at the Chautala family's farm in the Sirsa district.

