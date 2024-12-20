Haryana Mourns: Remembering Om Prakash Chautala

The Haryana government announced a three-day state mourning in honor of Om Prakash Chautala, the former chief minister who passed away in Gurugram at the age of 89.

According to the official order, the national flag will be flown at half-mast; all state functions are canceled, and no official entertainment will occur during the mourning period.

Saturday has been declared a public holiday in government offices as a mark of respect. A state funeral is scheduled for Sunday at the Chautala family's farm in the Sirsa district.

(With inputs from agencies.)