Uttarakhand Chief Minister Asserts Stability Amid Opposition Tactics

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami accused the opposition of trying to destabilize the state by playing on sensitive religious, regional, and caste issues. He reassured citizens that under his leadership, these efforts would be thwarted, urging unity among BJP workers.

Speaking at the BJP's foundation day event, Dhami outlined his vision for Uttarakhand, emphasizing his administration's goal to transform the state into the best in the country. He criticized past governments for inefficacy, contrasting them with his party's record of delivering on development projects.

Dhami praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, attributing BJP's growth to it, and highlighted significant projects and policy advancements like the Uniform Civil Code. He confidently anticipated a BJP victory in the 2027 state elections and urged party efforts towards upcoming Panchayat elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)