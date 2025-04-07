Left Menu

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Asserts Stability Amid Opposition Tactics

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami criticized the opposition for inciting unrest by exploiting religious, regional, and caste sentiments. Speaking on BJP's foundation day, he highlighted his government's achievements and expressed confidence in future electoral success, urging party workers to prepare for upcoming Panchayat elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 07-04-2025 00:21 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 00:21 IST
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Asserts Stability Amid Opposition Tactics
Pushkar Singh Dhami
  • Country:
  • India

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami accused the opposition of trying to destabilize the state by playing on sensitive religious, regional, and caste issues. He reassured citizens that under his leadership, these efforts would be thwarted, urging unity among BJP workers.

Speaking at the BJP's foundation day event, Dhami outlined his vision for Uttarakhand, emphasizing his administration's goal to transform the state into the best in the country. He criticized past governments for inefficacy, contrasting them with his party's record of delivering on development projects.

Dhami praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, attributing BJP's growth to it, and highlighted significant projects and policy advancements like the Uniform Civil Code. He confidently anticipated a BJP victory in the 2027 state elections and urged party efforts towards upcoming Panchayat elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Severe Flooding Across US Causes Death and Destruction

Severe Flooding Across US Causes Death and Destruction

 Global
2
Comuneros del Sur Pledge Peace in Landmark Agreement

Comuneros del Sur Pledge Peace in Landmark Agreement

 Global
3
Columbia's New Special Patrol Officers Deployed Amid Student Protest Controversy

Columbia's New Special Patrol Officers Deployed Amid Student Protest Controv...

 Global
4
Australia's Solar Battery Boost: A Gamechanger or Selective Aid?

Australia's Solar Battery Boost: A Gamechanger or Selective Aid?

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI models show promise, not perfection, in heart transplant mortality prediction

IoT-driven irrigation boosts water efficiency, faces cost and security gaps

Textile industry embraces AI for defect detection amid data and cost challenges

AI boom needs guardrails, but overregulation risks choking capitalist dynamism

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025