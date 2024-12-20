CM Yogi's Call: Sanatan Dharma as the Key to Global Harmony

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath emphasized the importance of Sanatan Dharma in preserving humanity and achieving global peace during his address at a Katha program in Ayodhya on Friday. He asserted that respecting Sanatan Dharma is the sole path to ensuring global safety and security.

CM Yogi elaborated on how safeguarding Sanatan Dharma is not only integral to India's spiritual core but is also vital for the global welfare of humanity. He expressed optimism about India's development trajectory under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, symbolizing a progressive 'Viksit Bharat.'

The Chief Minister took a strong stand against attacks on religious sites, citing instances in Bangladesh as part of a larger conspiracy leading to chaos. He called for the protection of spiritual sites such as Ayodhya's Ram Janmabhoomi and Mathura's Krishna Janmabhoomi, reinforcing that Sanatan Dharma remains the pathway to lasting peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)