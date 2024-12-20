Left Menu

CM Yogi's Call: Sanatan Dharma as the Key to Global Harmony

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath emphasizes Sanatan Dharma as crucial for saving humanity and achieving world peace. Addressing a Katha program in Ayodhya, he highlights threats to religious heritage while acknowledging India's progress under PM Modi. He stresses protection of Sanatan Dharma amid attacks in regions like Bangladesh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-12-2024 18:46 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 18:46 IST
CM Yogi's Call: Sanatan Dharma as the Key to Global Harmony
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath emphasized the importance of Sanatan Dharma in preserving humanity and achieving global peace during his address at a Katha program in Ayodhya on Friday. He asserted that respecting Sanatan Dharma is the sole path to ensuring global safety and security.

CM Yogi elaborated on how safeguarding Sanatan Dharma is not only integral to India's spiritual core but is also vital for the global welfare of humanity. He expressed optimism about India's development trajectory under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, symbolizing a progressive 'Viksit Bharat.'

The Chief Minister took a strong stand against attacks on religious sites, citing instances in Bangladesh as part of a larger conspiracy leading to chaos. He called for the protection of spiritual sites such as Ayodhya's Ram Janmabhoomi and Mathura's Krishna Janmabhoomi, reinforcing that Sanatan Dharma remains the pathway to lasting peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

 Brazil
2
Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

 Global
3
UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

 United Kingdom
4
Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertainty

Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertain...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024