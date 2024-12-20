Left Menu

Macron Faces Outcry in Cyclone-Ravaged Mayotte

French President Emmanuel Macron faced anger and frustration during his visit to cyclone-hit Mayotte, as residents criticized the slow pace of aid. Macron engaged with locals, emphasizing unity and acknowledging struggles. Efforts to restore essential services continue amid fears of disease outbreaks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mirereni | Updated: 20-12-2024 18:48 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 18:48 IST
During a visit to the cyclone-stricken island of Mayotte in the Indian Ocean, French President Emmanuel Macron encountered widespread frustration and anger over sluggish aid efforts.

Residents in Tsingoni, still without basic services like drinking water and phone access, shouted demands for water at the president while tensions ran high after being met with boos in Pamandzi.

Macron defended France's response, while urging unity among locals, as efforts by military and civil authorities to repair critical infrastructure persisted amidst concerns about potential disease outbreaks.

