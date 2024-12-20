Macron Faces Outcry in Cyclone-Ravaged Mayotte

During a visit to the cyclone-stricken island of Mayotte in the Indian Ocean, French President Emmanuel Macron encountered widespread frustration and anger over sluggish aid efforts.

Residents in Tsingoni, still without basic services like drinking water and phone access, shouted demands for water at the president while tensions ran high after being met with boos in Pamandzi.

Macron defended France's response, while urging unity among locals, as efforts by military and civil authorities to repair critical infrastructure persisted amidst concerns about potential disease outbreaks.

