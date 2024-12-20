Left Menu

Defamation Drama: AAP's Complaint Against BJP's Bansuri Swaraj

A Delhi court has reissued a notice to BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj following a defamation complaint by AAP leader Satyendra Jain. Jain accuses Swaraj of making false corruption allegations against him during a public interview. The court has set a response deadline for January 4, 2025.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-12-2024 19:35 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 19:35 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A Delhi court has issued a fresh notice to BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj after a defamation complaint by AAP leader Satyendra Jain failed to reach her. The order was passed by Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Neha Mittal, following the unsuccessful attempt to serve the initial notice dated December 16.

Jain's complaint alleges that on October 5, 2023, during a television interview, Swaraj made defamatory statements accusing him of corruption, including claims of Rs 3 crore, 1.8 kilogram gold, and 133 gold coins being recovered from his home.

The complaint further charges that Swaraj's remarks served to damage Jain's reputation and secure a political advantage. The court has instructed Swaraj to respond by January 4, 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)

