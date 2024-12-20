Defamation Drama: AAP's Complaint Against BJP's Bansuri Swaraj

A Delhi court has issued a fresh notice to BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj after a defamation complaint by AAP leader Satyendra Jain failed to reach her. The order was passed by Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Neha Mittal, following the unsuccessful attempt to serve the initial notice dated December 16.

Jain's complaint alleges that on October 5, 2023, during a television interview, Swaraj made defamatory statements accusing him of corruption, including claims of Rs 3 crore, 1.8 kilogram gold, and 133 gold coins being recovered from his home.

The complaint further charges that Swaraj's remarks served to damage Jain's reputation and secure a political advantage. The court has instructed Swaraj to respond by January 4, 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)